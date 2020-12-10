Family of Candice Welch says she was strangled to death, her body left in a trash can

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County Sherriff’s Office has confirmed the suspicious death of Candice Welch is a homicide. Her dead body was left in a trash can in east bakersfield seven months ago. Today – her family tells us more about what happened and why they say they’re scared for their lives.

On May 5th the body of 25 year old Candice Welch was found in a trash can on Goodman Street. Just a block away from her father’s house.

“I prayed to god it wasnt her,” said Perry Welch, Welch’s father. “I felt like I couldn’t breathe I felt like everything was closing in on me.”

Welch’s family tells us she was strangled to death and almost unrecognizable. They had to identify her by her tattoos.

“They cut her tattoos up they crushed her hands and face in with something and she was put in a trash can.”

Welch’s father says he was in Pismo when she was killed. He believes it may have happened at his house and is scared to sleep there. He’s even received death threats.

“They pulled up in front of me, they get out of the car and they tell me ‘you need to stop asking questions about your daughter, or you’ll end up just like her.'”

KCSO confirmed today that it’s an ongoing homicide investigation. But the coroner hasnt confirmed the cause of death. Welch’s father says she has a history of drug abuse but he doesnt know if that’s related to her death. Her family is still searching for answers.

“Nobody no matter what they do deserves to die like that,” Welch said. “We’re all going to die one day, I know that. But to die like that, that’s torture.”

Candice Welch’s aunt and sister are holding an event with the SPCA Pet Adoption Center, to honor her life.

“We’re here because she would be celebrating her 26th birthday very soon,” said Liberty Reed, Welch’s aunt. “And we wanted to do something that’s dear to her heart.”

Her aunt says she loved animals and would want to give back to the pet shelter. Anyone can stop by until next Monday to drop off stocking stuffers for the pets.

“She is dearly dearly missed, by many many people,” Reed said.

Here’s the SPCA Event if you’d like to donate. If you know anything about this homicide, call KCSO at 861-3110