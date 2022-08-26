BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Benny Alcala, who was killed Wednesday in a shooting at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center released a statement regarding his death.

Alcala, 43, was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. Alacala was an active member in his community and worked at Wasco State Prison.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Alcala’s family released a statement and shared it with 17 News on Friday.

The statement read:

“Our family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Benny Alcala, beloved husband, father and friend to

so many people in our community. Words can not express how hard this has been for the family, Benny

was senselessly taken from us all. We are grateful for the outpouring of sympathy and love from so many

people who knew Benny, his memory lives on through all of us. We will honor Benny’s wonderful life in coming days, the family will extend an invitation to loved ones and

friends within our community who would like to join us in celebrating his life. We are still working out the

details for this event, but in the meantime please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this

difficult time. Benny is survived by his loving wife Valerie and two children Anthony and Maxx.” Alcala family statement

The family said, Alcala served in the United States Navy from 1997 to 2002. He worked in the Kern County Sheriff’s Office from 2005 to 2006.

Alcala worked within the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2006 to his death, according to a CDCR press secretary and family.