Family of beheaded inmate speaks out about Notorious killer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Convicted killer Jaime Osuna was in court this morning on new charges of beheading his cellmate.

This is the second time we’ve seen Jaime Osuna in court following the murder of his cellmate. During his arraignment in April, he appeared frail and kept his head down. Friday he came in demonstrating a more relaxed attitude. He rocked back and forth in his chair, smiled and looked around to see who was present frequently.

His alleged victim’s family was also there ready to face him.

This was the first time they saw him in person, they told me seeing him made them angry and frustrated.

“We’re here because Luis is family, he’s more than just another prisoner, another victim of Osuna, he is my mother’s son, my brother and we love him,” said Dora Garcia, Luis Romero’s sister. “We want to be here to represent the family and so that everyone knows that Luis is not alone and we’re here for him.”

Prison guards locked up Luis Romero, 44, with Jaime Osuna, 31, together in a cell. Early March 9, guards found Romero decapitated in his cell. Romero was serving a second-degree murder conviction from 1993.

“My brother had been there for many years,” said Garcia. “He was eligible for parole soon. My mother and my sister and I always hoped to see him home one day, but that hope is dead.”

Prosecutors confirmed Romero also suffered other dismemberment including the removal of his lung and eyes, details that weren’t immediately shared with the family.

“There were two phone calls,” said Garcia. “The first one was when they called to tell us he had passed and they informed us how to recover his body. The second phone call was to ask us for a money order that they wanted so that we could recover his belongings. After that, there was no more communication with them, basically everything that we know we’ve heard in the news.”

We’ve also contacted officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation multiple times for answers on why a man who confessed his desire to kill would be given a cellmate. No answers yet.

“It makes us feel so helpless,” said Garcia. “They knew that this is who he is, that he likes to kill. For us, it is very difficult to understand that he [Osuna] was even allowed to be anyone. I think to an extent, they are liable for what happened.”

Osuna is already serving life without parole for the 2011 torture and murder of Yvette Peña at a Bakersfield motel.

Friday he was arraigned on yet an additional new charge – possession of a weapon. This charge is from November 2018.

His defense attorney said she plans to file a motion against CDCR for the level of care Osuna is receiving. She claims the care he is receiving for his mental health has been lowered in the past few weeks.

Like Romero’s family, we also have many questions for CDCR, but for now, we will continue to investigate and keep you updated with any new development.