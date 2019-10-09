Family of a man left paralyzed after an officer-involved shooting files lawsuit against Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The family of a man left paralyzed from the armpits down after an officer-involved shooting in February has filed a lawsuit against the city of Bakersfield.

“They make a lot of bad decisions here in Kern County and I just want justice for my son,” said Kim Adams, Anthony Ramirez’s mom. “He’s going to live the rest of his life a paraplegic.”

Anthony Ramirez and his girlfriend Marinah Segura were riding in a stolen car when they were approached by police in February. Ramirez had a felony warrant against him and both 23-year-old’s were wanted in a carjacking robbery investigation.

“We don’t challenge that there was an activity that was taking place earlier that would cause the police to be looking for them, but even so it was not the case that had to involve excessive force,” said Dewitt Lacey, civil rights attorney. “We’re here with this family to stand with them, to protect the civil rights of the young people involved.”

According to police, several officers staged the 2500 block of Kentucky Street searching for both suspects on February 11. The lawsuit filed on their behalf identifies the involved officers as Isaac Aleman and Ryan Mcwilliams. According to the suit, Ramirez and Segura were seen getting into a gray mustang when the two detectives blocked the car with an unmarked car, rushed toward the mustang and discharged nearly 15 rounds into the car.

“What I don’t understand is why they waited until they got in the car,” said Mark Ramirez, Anthony Ramirez’s father. “They had plenty of time to arrest them while they were walking. Why wait until they got in the car? The only reason why they waited because they wanted to kill him.”

Anthony Ramirez suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is paralyzed from the armpits down.

“He’s not going to be able to get a job, have kids, workout,” said Mark Ramirez. “He’s in a wheelchair.”

Segura was shot once in her arm. The suit states both now suffer from fear, emotional distress and anxiety.

“It was willfully unnecessary to shoot to kill these two young people at a time when no officer’s life was in immediate danger and no-one else’s life was in immediate danger,” said Lacy.

Anthony Ramirez and Segura remain in custody and are both charged with multiple felonies in connection with the carjacking.

We reached out to the city of Bakersfield, they told us they have not received the lawsuit yet, but say they will defend this case like they do all others, vigorously defending the police department and its officers.