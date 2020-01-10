Family of 9-year-old killed in Cottonwood Road crash creates GoFundMe for funeral, medical costs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Emiliano Hernandez, the 9-year-old boy killed in a crash on Cottonwood Road this week, has created a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs and medical expenses for survivors the crash.

You can donate to the Hernandez family’s GoFundMe at this link.

Emiliano, his father and three other siblings were passengers in a car that collided with another early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Cottonwood and East Pacheco roads.

The Bakersfield Police Department received a call around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday about an accident involving three vehicles on Cottonwood Road and East Pacheco Road. Investigations revealed that the victims vehicle was heading southbound on Cottonwood when another vehicle pulled out in front of them.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene but was later arrested at a residence. Evaristo Perez Nunez, 32, was arrested on charges of manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges. BPD said he resisted arrest and assaulted an officer, causing a minor injury.

Nunez pleaded not guilty Thursday to the charges and remains in custody on $1 million bail. He is due in court on Jan. 22.