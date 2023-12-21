BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News spoke with the family of a mother of three who was found dead in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood last Friday morning.

The interview happened at the victim’s apartment, where the family is caring for the three children.

Vesha Cobb, Veniesha Hanks’ mother, shared their last conversation was about spending Christmas all together, something that now won’t happen.

“With my family’s support, we’re gonna be OK, huh mama?” Cobb said, while looking at her 1-year-old granddaughter Neveah.

Neveah is one of three daughters Veniesha Hanks, 31, leaves behind.

Hanks was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 5000 block of Evanston Court on Dec. 15.

“She loved her babies,” Cobb said. “I asked her, the two older girls want to come and spend Christmas with their mom, and my daughter was so proud because she was like Mom, I was able to get stuff for all the kids. I got stuff for all the kids, they got more than two presents. I can’t wait, yes they can come over.”

Cobb is the legal guardian of the two older kids and had been taking care of them. Hanks lived in the apartment with Neveah.

Cobb said Hanks had been getting ready to live with all three of her children.

Hanks is described as a woman of many talents, especially love.

“Loved to love,” Cobb said of her daughter. “Because she never met anybody that wasn’t her friend […] From mankind to critters, she was a lover of all lovers.”

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed a man was contacted during the investigation and found in possession of a gun.

He was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm but is currently not being held on charges related to the shooting and is still in jail.

“When they started saying release the body … release the body this, release the body that, that’s when I started having problems because the body? Really? My baby been reduced to the body?” Cobb said, noting some days are more difficult than others in accepting her daughter’s death.

The family held a candlelight vigil over the weekend and said around 200 people attended, including those from Raising Cane’s, where Hanks worked.

They said Hanks’ eldest daughter is taking her death the hardest and even wore Hanks’ work uniform to the vigil.

“The night of the vigil, [the eldest] was walking around, hugging and consoling everyone,” said Sophila Turner, Hanks’ cousin. “And it was hard because it was like we should be consoling and hugging her. I think she was trying to be strong in front of us.”

Turner expressed frustration at the lack of details in Hanks’ death.

“How did it lead to this point? Why would someone take a life from her three kids?”

Cobb referred to the proverb, “It takes a village to raise a kid,” and is asking her local village for help with the children.

“We always helped mom with the dishes, and we always slept in the bed with her,” said Sarai, the second oldest daughter.

Sarai shared her favorite memory with her mom is of them playing together, like filming TikTok videos.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with childcare costs. Donations will also be used to help Vesha Cobb relocate from Lamont to the Bakersfield area to be closer to family.