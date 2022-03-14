BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and community members held a candlelight vigil for 26-year-old Jerome Crystian, whose body was found down a city water well on March 7.

Police are still trying to determine how his body ended up approximately 200 feet down the water well that just 15 inches wide.

Family members led the vigil near the site of the well on Demaret Avenue near New Stine Road. They’re demanding answers and sending a message to whoever might be responsible for Jerome’s death.

“You thought that my child was going to be lost to us forever. You wanted us to suffer that. That we would never know what happened to our child,” Jerome’s mother, Tanecia Crystian, said.

“But God had his hands in this and snatched him right back out. You weren’t getting away with a thing.”

Jerome’s family has set up fundraisers to help pay for funeral expenses. You can donate at this link.