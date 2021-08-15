Family mourns death of businessman Bert Brooks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family members and the community are mourning the loss of local businessman and founder of Brooks Brothers Interiors, Bert Brooks. He was 82.

Brooks was a native of Idaho and moved to Wasco in 1943. Relatives say he made a legacy emerging from tough beginnings as he lived in a government camp performing field work for years.

He founded Brooks Brothers Interiors 57 years ago with his late brother Elmer.

Family members said Bert was also a survivor after battling cancer in his vocal chords. But that didn’t stop him from speaking every Wednesday at an event at the shop called Toast Masters.

Brooks leaves behind two daughters, Tamara Montana and Lupe Luna, a handful of grandchildren, and one great grandson.

Tamara worked at the shop for a decade.

“When we got here, the roofs were leaking, things were kind of falling apart because he was going down. And we said ‘Dad, we got you,'” Montana said. “He was incredible. He was a great role model. Every place he went he was super accepting.”

Brooks’ funeral will be held Aug. 25 at Valley Baptist Church Fruitvale Campus at 10 a.m. It will be an open ceremony, and his relatives invite the community to come celebrate his life.