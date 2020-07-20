Family mourns 14-year-old who died after being pulled from Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of the 14-year-old girl who died after being pulled from the Kern River held a vigil in her memory Sunday night.

The girl, Precious Porter, was remembered by her family and friends at a vigil in South Bakersfield. Her family says, her name said it all.

“She’s so precious. She’s kind. When you meet her, you just love her instantly,” Porter’s aunt, Lasharay Johnson said. “She had this attitude you loved.”

“When you see Precious, you love her. A lot of people here only met on one or two occasions and she made a big impact on their life.”

The family says they hope to hold a car wash at some point to help raise more money to offset funeral expenses.

Johnson said the family will post more information when a date for a funeral has been set.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. To donate, click here.