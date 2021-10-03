Family mourning loss of 22-year-old daughter in Laguna Street house fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield family is mourning the loss of their 22-year-old daughter who died in a house fire early Saturday morning.

Family identified Kallista Thompson, 22, as the woman killed in the fire on Oct. 2 at their home on Laguna Street near Saratoga Street.

Thompson’s family told 17’s Marco Torrez the fire broke out Saturday morning just before 5 a.m. They described a frantic attempt to reach Thompson in her room before needing to escape themselves. Thompson died and the fire caused heavy damage to the home.

Kallista’s mother, Lynnette Hernandez, said Kallista was born with epidermolysis bullosa — a rare disease that causes blistering to the skin and lived in constant pain. Lynette said investigators say it’s likely Kallista died of smoke inhalation.

“That’s the only peace I have,” Hernandez said. “She lived such a painful life when she was taken from me.”

On Sunday, Kallista’s father Roy Hernandez, said friends were at the home helping them pick up what they could from the damaged home.

“We don’t really know what the next step is,” he said.

The family says they are looking for a permanent place to stay and have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral arrangements for Kallista and other expenses. You can donate to it at this link.