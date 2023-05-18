BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Larry Hallum was a beloved teacher, working at Arvin High School for four decades. After a tragic crash, Hallum leaves behind his family and thousands who had him as a teacher, coach or were touched by his spirit and personality.

The crash occurred on Feb. 15 at White Lane and Old River Road.

According to prosecutors, Marque Joaquine Qualls was driving drunk at full speed through a red light, made no effort to slow or stop and intentionally caused a crash with the vehicle driven by Hallum.

Hallum died on April 22 at the age of 79. His cousins Steve and Susan Hallum shared that it is still hard to believe he is gone.

“It’s just such a huge void in our life right now I still feel like I see him coming through the front door and hearing his voice,” Susan Hallum said.

Larry was a staple in the Arvin community and worked for four decades as an educator at Arvin High School.

“He really believed in Arvin, the kids there, he wanted them to have the best because he knew it was a lot more difficult from that area than it is in other places, sorry I just can’t keep from it when I think of him because he was such a good person,” Steve Hallum said.

Larry was a Vietnam Veteran and was on Honor Flight #45 where he was honored for his military service. He was also honored at a Liberty High Venterans’ banquet in 2018 where he spoke with 17 News.

“It’s great to be remembered but I think like all veterans it’s great that I’m here, but I really appreciate them honoring all veterans which includes the men that I served with,” Larry Hallum told 17 News in 2018.

Hallum leaves behind his wife, Brenda and twin boys, Drew and Ryan. But he also leaves the thousands he impacted throughout his years.

“He loved everybody […] He was Loyal, Faithful, he was so dedicated to the kids at Arvin high because he came from humble beginnings and wanted them to have the best, I just can’t say enough good about him,” Hallum said.

Qualls is scheduled to be arraigned Friday and is currently booked in the Kern County jail on pending charges.

A celebration of life for Hallum is Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church on 1705 17th St.