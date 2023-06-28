BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Adam Teasdale was emotional as members of the victims’ families expressed the pain they feel since the tragic night when Teasdale drove intoxicated with three passengers in the car.

Teasdale drove after a night of celebration on New Year’s Eve in 2020, then swerved off Brimhall Road and hit a tree, killing his three friends Timothy Wilson, Devin Atha and Andrew Ortiz. Wilson, Atha and Ortiz were 20 years old.

Some of the parents of the victims who spoke in court said after three years, they now forgive Teasdale as one mother said, “My heart also hurts for you and your family.”

But some reminded Teasdale, he stole moments they will never get again as one mother said, “Everything you get to do as an adult, as a father, as a grandfather, you stole that day.”

Teasdale was sentenced to six years in prison and has already served two and a half years. However, with custody credits and time served, he will serve about six more months before he is released. This upset some of the victim’s families.

“Two years for the lives of three people that could have on average lived for 70 years that doesn’t make sense and I don’t think anyone would do that if they truly felt guilty,” Stephanie Solache, aunt of Andrew Ortiz, said.

But Deputy District Attorney Kacie Barrier said she hopes Teasdale’s sentencing will bring each of the families closure.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“With the circumstances and the case, we had it resolved to the best it can under the circumstances,” Barrier said. “Someone being convicted and someone being sentenced to prison is going to provide some level of closure in the sense of they can move past this phase of what happened with their lives that won’t stop the grieving, it won’t stop the pain that they feel, it least it will stop this part of it, and they can move forward from the criminal aspect of it.”

Teasdale will also have to pay restitution to the victims’ families.