Family member shares photo of CHP officers catching up on sleep at state Capitol amid protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — A photo shows local law enforcement trying to catch up on rest at the Capitol building during protests in Sacramento.

A family member of a local CHP officer sent the photo taken during some downtime to 17 News. They say the CHP officers who have been on 12-hour shifts, slept on the floor in the capitol’s halls. There weren’t enough cots for officers to sleep on.

Officers have been in Sacramento since last Monday as protests took place across the country over the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis. CHP told 17 News on Wednesday officers have been working with no days off.

Four officers involved in Floyd’s death have been charged.