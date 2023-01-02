BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man killed on a foggy day while changing a tire in Northwest Bakersfield on Dec. 26 confirmed his identity and said they want to send his body back to Peru, where he is from.

“He’s not here anymore and I just want to be with him and cuddle him again,” Jazmin Gonzales, Inga’s stepdaughter said.

Heartbroken, that’s how Jazmin feels without her father, Edivio Honsotroza Inga.

Bakersfield police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Coffee Road at 6:45 in the morning where they found Inga, who was declared dead at the scene.

Jessica Huaman, Inga’s wife said, she didn’t know what to do when the police came to her house and told her what happened to her husband.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Inga had stopped on the side of the road to change a tire on his gardening vehicle and an SUV then collided into the truck.

Police say speed in foggy conditions may have been a factor in the collision.

Huaman said she cannot believe Inga is gone and she feels distraught.

Jessica and her daughter say they feel helpless. They are trying to deal with their loved ones passing while also making sure they fulfill Inga’s last wish with the help of the organization called union of Peruvian clubs.

“Our main focus right now is being able to send his body back to Peru, and so he can be buried there. His dream or what he always wanted was to go back to the town he was born in,” Jazmina Prieto, a member of Union of Peruvian Clubs, said.

Meanwhile, Jazmin, Inga’s daughter, has a message for those who she says are lucky to still have their parents by their side.

“Try to care for your parents, love them, care for them before something bad happens,” Jazmin Gonzales said.

Jessica, her daughter and the Union of Peruvian clubs, will be holding a fundraiser Sunday, Jan. 8 at Beach Park, from 9 a.m. to sundown. There will be food as well as a soccer tournament that anyone can participate in.