BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man who was hit by a vehicle and killed in a hit-and-run crash on East Brundage Lane on April 3 identified him.

Luther Glenn Warren, 55, was riding his bike on East Brundage Lane near Mount Vernon Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle just before 11 p.m., according to his family.

Warren died at the scene, according to officials.

If you’d like to help Warren’s family lay him to rest, visit GoFundMe by clicking here.