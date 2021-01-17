Family identifies 24-year-old woman killed in Alfred Harrell Highway crash

Facebook fundraiser set up to help pay for burial costs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family have identified the woman who died following a rollover collision Saturday along Alfred Harrell Highway.

Kiana Lashay Coulter, 24, was identified by family as the driver of the Ford Expedition that rolled over killing her and injuring nine children who were passengers in the car.

Family have set up a Facebook fundraising page to help raise money for burial costs. Coulter was described as being the mother of six children and was on her way to meet with family at a park to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

CHP said it wasn’t immediately known why Coulter lost control of the vehicle.

Coulter’s mother said the family will hold a vigil on Monday at 5 p.m. near the corner of Knotts and North King streets in Northeast Bakersfield.

You can donate to the Facebook fundraiser at this link.