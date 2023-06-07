BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of the 2-year-old who died at a home on Sentido Drive this week identified him and has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral services.

The toddler was identified as 2-year-old Ezekiel Rivera. Family told 17 News he would have turned 3 years old on June 29.

On the GoFundMe account, Ezekiel is referred to as ‘Zekey’ and he is described as having “a smile that lit up any room.”

To donate to the GoFundMe account to help with the funeral service and memorial, click here.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.