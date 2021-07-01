Family holds vigil for teen killed after being hit by vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marked two years since 13-year-old Alejandro Vargas Jr. was killed after being hit by a car while on his skateboard in east Bakersfield.

Family and friends gathered to remember the boy last night. Vargas’ mother, Josefina Rosel, says he was a social media star who loved life and his skateboard.

The deadly accident happened two years ago in the area of Niles Street and Park Drive. First responders said Alejandro was crossing the street when a pickup truck hit him. He later died at a local hospital.

“His smile is gonna be everywhere. That’s why I asked everybody, ‘what do you guys remember about him?’ and everybody said exactly the same thing — his goofiness, his smile,” Rosel said. “His other big thing he would say is ‘I’m gonna be the next big thing,’ and he became the next big thing.”

Rosel says Alejandro’s spirit and lovable nature will never be forgotten.