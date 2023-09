BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family is demanding answers after an inmate died while in custody of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Family and friends held a vigil Tuesday night outside the Central Receiving Facility in downtown Bakersfield, where the inmate died early Sunday morning.

Coroner officials have not released the inmate’s name, but the family identifies her as Irene Rivera.

Deputies say an investigation is underway. This is the eighth inmate to die while in KCSO custody this year.