BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car wash is being held Saturday for a victim of the Mojave quadruple homicide.

The car wash will be held for the funeral expenses of Faith Leighanne Rose Asbury, 20, on Saturday, May 13, the family told 17 News. Asbury was a California City resident.

The car wash is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Ace Hardware on California City Boulevard.

The family shared that Faith was “very loved.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting that left Asbury and three others dead. Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.