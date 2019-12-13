Family, friends mourn motorcyclist killed in South Bakersfield crash

Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Ming Avenue earlier this afternoon.
Family identified the man as Jose Garcia. He was described as a young man full of life and known for always having a smile.
Garcia died following a collision with a mail truck on Ming Avenue near P Street at around 1 p.m.
Bakersfield police say the motorcyclist smashed into the back of a mail truck.
The impact was powerful enough to overturn the truck. The truck driver was not hurt.
BPD said the motorcyclists speed could have been a factor in the crash, and it’s unclear if drugs or alcohol also played a role in the crash.
Mourners said the family will hold a fundraiser car wash in Lamont on Saturday.
They say they will be on Main Street and Alicante Avenue across the street from the McDonald’s.