Family, friends mourn motorcyclist killed in South Bakersfield crash

Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Ming Avenue earlier this afternoon.

Family identified the man as Jose Garcia. He was described as a young man full of life and known for always having a smile.

Garcia died following a collision with a mail truck on Ming Avenue near P Street at around 1 p.m.

Bakersfield police say the motorcyclist smashed into the back of a mail truck.

The impact was powerful enough to overturn the truck. The truck driver was not hurt.

BPD said the motorcyclists speed could have been a factor in the crash, and it’s unclear if drugs or alcohol also played a role in the crash.

Mourners said the family will hold a fundraiser car wash in Lamont on Saturday.

They say they will be on Main Street and Alicante Avenue across the street from the McDonald’s.

