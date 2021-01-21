Family, friends hold fundraiser for Meeks Avenue shooting victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends are hosting a car wash fundraiser in memory of a man who was shot and killed last Friday in Southeast Bakersfield.

The fundraiser for the family of Vladimir Sanchez was held at the corner of Wible and Wilson roads. Family tells 17’s Raphael Stroud that another fundraiser is planned on 628 Dolores Street from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. There is also a GoFundMe available for donations.

Sanchez died on Jan. 16 following a shooting on Meeks Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. Another man was also wounded in the shooting, police said.

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.