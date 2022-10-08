BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a prominent and successful businessman, Majid Mojibi.

More than 500 people from across the world came to share memories at the Bakersfield Country Club.

Majid Mojibi was an Iranian immigrant who came to the US in 1967 with just $18 in his pocket. He worked as a janitor and over time built a successful business which became San Joaquin Refining Company.

Majid was hit by a car on F Street in Downtown Bakersfield in late September. As successful as he was in business that wasn’t the focus of Saturday’s memorial.

“Over the course of making phone calls to let people know he passed away,” Majid’s son Cyrus Mojibi said. “We got this overwhelming same message which was, your father was like a father figure to me. This resonated because he was the best father you could imagine.”

Generosity, humanity and patriotism were common themes at the celebration of Majid’s life Saturday.

“I never met a man more grateful,” Michael Rubio a family friend said. “Grateful for becoming an American. Grateful to the community and city of Bakersfield and Kern County for giving him so much.”

Majid is survived by seven grandchildren. All of them taking the stage to share their own memories of man they called, “Mopa.”

Willa Mojibi, Majid’s wife of more than 50 years, supported by her sister Cathy Crosby, thanked everyone and shared her own memories of her husband.

“We had a dance. A very good dance that lasted for 53 years and now I’m good I didn’t know the way it all would end,” Willa said.

“The way it all would go,” Crosby said. “Our lives are better left to chance. I could have missed the pain but I would have missed the dance.”

The family told guests no one should go home sad but instead be happy as Majid would want them to be.

“A few tears and a lot of laughs,” Cryrus said. “That’s how my dad would have wanted things to go. We are here to celebrate his life.”