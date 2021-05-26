Family favorite King Leo’s Pizza set to return next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The return is near for community favorite King Leo’s Pizza. The restaurant has been closed for several years but that doesn’t mean the community hasn’t missed them. A thread on the restaurants Facebook page saw many commenters stating they couldn’t wait for the reopening of King Leo’s so they could “relive their childhoods.”

For those who just can’t wait to get their hands on what some refer to as “the best pizza”, the grand opening will take place on June 5 and 6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., at their new location at 6111 Niles Street. King Leo’s will begin taking reservations for parties beginning Monday, June 7.