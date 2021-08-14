Family escapes as fire damages Salisbury Drive home in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire officials say a family was able to escape as a fire severely damaged their home Saturday afternoon in Southwest Bakersfield.

City and county firefighters were called to a home on Salisbury Drive near Camino Media and Old River Road just before 1:30 p.m.

Officials said the home’s attic was on fire and spread to other parts of the home. Part of the home collapsed during the firefight and firefighters needed to pull out before returning and safely putting out the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.