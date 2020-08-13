Family dog thought killed in Stagecoach Fire, found days later by neighbor

(KGET) — A family’s dog thought to have been killed in the Stagecoach Fire has been found.

Last week, the Stagecoach Fire broke out south of Lake Isabella and has burned nearly 8,000 acres and destroyed dozens of structures.

One of the homes belonged to Wendy Kraus-Smith. She spoke to 17 News as she was leaving the area. She said she rushed to save her dogs, but lost one to the flames.

On Wednesday, Kraus-Smith told 17 News her dog, Mr. T, was found by her neighbors a few days later. The dog suffered pneumonia from all the smoke but was treated by a veterinarian.

A fundraiser has been set up to help pay for Mr. T’s treatment. You can donate at this link.