BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family has been displaced and two dogs were rescued from a house fire on Sioux Creek Drive Wednesday.

Upon firefighter arrival, the home’s garage was fully engulfed in flames that had spread to the attic, according to Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief Cole Bias.

Bias says oxygen and ammunition going off in the garage slowed their attack efforts but they were able to stop the flames from expanding to other parts of the home.

Occupants inside the home evacuated before firefighter arrival but three dogs were still inside. Firefighters were able to save two of the dogs.

The home has been red-tagged and is not inhabitable.

The displaced family is being offered support from the American Red Cross, Bias said.