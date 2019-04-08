Family demands justice for hit-and-run victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A mourning family held a vigil Sunday for a man that was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Southwest Bakersfield last week.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Pinon Springs Circle.

Police say a man, identified by family members as 37-year-old Luiz Adame, was walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a car.

Paramedics took him to a hospital where he died.

Family says Adame met up with friends at a bar that night and was walking home when he was hit.

According to police, the driver is still at-large.

On Sunday, family and friends gathered to remember Adame, demanding justice.

"This young man leaves so much love. He had the biggest heart, couldn't have a better friend, son, father so anybody that knows anything please come forward. We're begging you. We want justice for Luiz Adame," his mother Patricia Dobroski said.



According to family, Adame leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter and a fiance.

Family says he would have been 38 years old on May 1.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. You can click on this link to donate.