BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield family is hoping to celebrate a teen being treated for cancer with cards while he is in the hospital.

Zayden DePina is 14 years old and is being treated for a rare form of cancer — B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He is undergoing treatment at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera since October.

Zayden’s mom Nicholle Gomez said Zayden started having stomach pains shortly after beginning his freshman year of high school. He was soon sent to Valley Children’s for treatment of the rare form of leukemia.

On March 9, Zayden turns 15, and Nicholle is asking the community to send Zayden cards and well wishes since he can’t have a party.

You can send cards to: 9350 Hageman Rd, Suite B #233, Bakersfield, CA 93312.

You can learn more about Zayden at this site.