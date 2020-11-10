Family asking for public’s help locating missing teen

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The family of 15-year-old Mariah Quijada is asking for the public’s help locating the missing teenager.





Th Shafter Police Department confirmed Quijada was last seen on Sunday. According to Quijada’s family, the teenager was last seen wearing dark gray/black sweater, gray shirt, black jeans and white Air Force 1’s. Quijada was wearing a gold necklace with the letter ‘M’. Anyone with information on Quijada’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact her family at 661-910-3909 or 661-910-3908.

The Shafter Police Department can be contacted at (661) 746-8500. According to the department, the investigation is active and ongoing.