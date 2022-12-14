BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield family is asking for help to find an 18-year-old they say they have not heard from in nearly three weeks.

Nathan Avila, 18, has been missing since Nov. 26, according to family. Avila was last seen on East 21st Street in the Old Town Kern area.

Family told 17 News Avila was last seen at around noon and his phone was left at home and haven’t been able to get in contact with him.

Avila is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and long curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a purple Champion sweater and black and white colored Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on Avila’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.