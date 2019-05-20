Family and friends send-off new recruits into the U.S. Armed Forces

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family, friends and a local support group joined together to give a handful of young recruits a proper send-off.

The Armed Forces Support riders weren’t able to escort the young women and gentlemen Sunday morning, due to the weather, but they did give them a memorable good-bye.

And, one recruit, Nicole Larson, was on her way to Fort Sill in Oklahoma – where her great grandfather was stationed for his boot camp.

While in the army, her Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) will be a Combat Medic Specialist

The 21-year-old expressed interest in becoming a paramedic after she serves her tour in the United States Army.

17 News wants to wish all of the recruits…Good Luck!

