Family and friends remember the life of Rosemary’s Family Creamery co-founder Frank DeMarco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A long lasting local ice cream shop closed its doors Wednesday to lay one of their own to rest. The family of the co-founder of Rosemary’s Family Creamery, Frank DeMarco, held services for him at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Wednesday.

Dozens gathered at St. Francis to pay their respects to DeMarco who has been a Bakersfield resident for the last 35 years. His beloved ice cream shop has brought joy to many local residents as former employees came from far and wide to visit DeMarco one last time.

“I’m so thrilled that our old employees, our old friends, our new friends … everybody came today,” DeMarco’s wife, Rosemary DeMarco said.

DeMarco was born in Staten Island, New York in 1930 and opened up Rosemary’s on Nov. 27, 1984. Rosemary’s has been one of Bakersfield’s long standing businesses, taking pride in building relationships with the community over the years.

“I did a lot of the work but he was mister personality,” DeMarco said. “He loved his customers and his best thing was … good customer relations.”

The family tells KGET that the shop will remain open and hope so for many years to come.