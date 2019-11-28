Families in Oildale receive food donations for Thanksgiving meals

Some families in need in Oildale will have what they need for a Thanksgiving meal thanks to Bakersfield North Rotary.

The rotary club joined the North High School Interact Club, the North High girls basketball program, Standard School District and the Bakersfield Police Department to package and distribute 350 Thanksgiving basket food boxes for families who might otherwise not have a Thanksgiving dinner.

“This is where the community really sets the bar for other communities, and we help each other through the rough times and it’s important that everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving,” North High basketball player Christina Chavez said.