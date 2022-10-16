BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fall is here and this weekend many beloved local events are back in Kern County.

Fall brings a big handful of fun events for the whole family to enjoy. Carving pumpkins is a popular event and this weekend kids and their parents picked their very own personal pumpkins.

Many of them said it was their favorite part of their fun filled day.

“Getting the pumpkins and testing out how heavy they are,” two children Benjamin and Sophia Rugnao said. “This thing is heavier than it looks.”

Murray Family Farms is popular spot for families. Not only can they pick out their special pumpkin but they have many family activities including a hay ride, giant slide and potato cannons.

“It’s just so sweet that families come year after year,” Vickie Murray the co-owner of Murray Family Farms said. “A lot of these parents were children that came with school tours and we’ll be starting our school tours again next year.”

For some families, visiting these attractions is a new tradition.

“It was fun, it was definitely fun getting those truckers to honk their horns while on the hay ride but we’re going to start a tradition,” Larry Domino an attendee at Murray Family Farms said.

Another location families flocked to was Banducci’s family pumpkin patch. Here there’s a corn maze, pony rides and a petting zoo for all sorts of animals like bunnies and young goats. It even have an assortment of birds on display, including some fuzzy chickens.

You can follow this link for event hours and another list for even more events happening around Kern County.