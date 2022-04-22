DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — There were several stressful minutes at a Delano school Friday morning as officers responded to a school threat.

A report of a student with a gun at Kennedy High School appears to be part of a trend of false reports being seen at schools nationwide, according to Delano police Chief Tyson Davis.

Davis told 17 News that his officers were quickly dispatched to the campus around 8:30 a.m. after the report appeared on an app called “STOPit,” which is known to schools.

Officers pulled the suspected student from class and determined there was no gun and no threat.

Chief Davis said these threats are taken seriously by his working to find out who made the post.