‘Falltivities’ happening throughout Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After many businesses shut down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fall activities have made a return to Kern County. Whether you’re looking for scares and thrills or a walk through a pumpkin patch or corn maze — there’s a “falltivity” for everyone.

Banducci’s Pumpkin Patch

Banducci Farms has reopened its pumpkin patch for fall. Admission also gets you one trip through their corn maze.

Location: 10747 Taft Hwy.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: $5 per person, kids 5 and under are free

Murray Family Farms October Fun Fest

Murray Family Farms October Fun Fest returns featuring your favorite attractions, such as, a pumpkin patch, corn maze, sunflower field, slide hill, bounce pillow, storybook trail, vortex, giant web, exotic avery and a new picnic area. Murray Family Farms also has new safety guidelines. The Fun Fest runs through Oct. 31.

Location: 6700 General Beale Rd.

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission

Monday through Thursday: $14.99 general admission, $8.99 for kids age 1-3

Friday through Sunday: $15.99 general admission, $9.99 for kids age 1-3

To purchase tickets online, visit here.

Perfectly Natural Farms Fall Harvest Farmer’s Market

Perfectly Natural Farms is holding a fall harvest festival and farmer’s market. There will be a pumpkin patch, kid’s zone corn maze, farm animals, local vendors and more. The farmer’s market will be held on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10. The pumpkin patch will be open only on weekends.

Location: 15 Fairfax Rd.

Hours: 9 a.m. to sundown

Scare Valley/Halloweenville

Scare Valley returns with a new haunted house called “Lucian Morton’s mansion.” Halloweenville is a new experience at Scare Valley this year. Both attractions are open only on weekends through Oct. 31.

Halloweenville activities include a pumpkin patch, haunted hayride, laser tag, paintball, train ride and a bounce house. Entry into the Halloweenville pumpkin patch is free.

Location: 3801 Chester Ave., behind the Kern County Museum

Hours

Pumpkin Patch: Friday – opens at 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday – opens at 1 p.m.

Halloweenville: Friday, Saturday – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., Sunday: 6-10 p.m.

Scare Valley: Opens at dusk

Admission

Halloweenville: $10 per person, kids 2 and under are free

(Admission includes all activities plus 10 paintballs)

Scare Valley: Friday, Saturday – $25 per person, Sunday: $30 per person

(Admission includes access to Halloween Ville activities, including 10 paintballs)

Scare Valley Fast Pass: $10 per person

To purchase tickets online, visit here.

Tehachapi Apple Festival

The Tehachapi Apple Festival returns this year with a carnival. For two days, apple-related foods, products, and more will take over three blocks on Green Street in Downtown Tehachapi. On Robinson and D Streets, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Fall Carnival.

Location: Festival – Green Street in Downtown Tehachapi, Carnival – Robinson and D Streets

Hours: Saturday, Oct. 16 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Carnival tickets are available at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce at 209 E Tehachapi Blvd. Discounted presale carnival tickets are available until Oct. 14.

For more on the Tehachapi Apple Festival, visit here.