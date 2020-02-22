PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET)- Two fallen firefighters were remembered for their service to the community Friday afternoon, just days after they lost their lives.
Tuesday afternoon at 4:14 p.m. two firefighters lives were lost inside the Porterville Library and now remembrances are being held to honor Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones who took the biggest risk, jumping into action to save those in need. Community members filled Porterville Centennial Park, grieving, honoring, and thanking the two who left everything on the line.
Figueroa will be laid to rest in his hometown of Delano. A public funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Mary’s Church followed by a procession to the North Kern Cemetery.
Vigil held for fallen Porterville Firefighters Captain Ramon Figueroa, Patrick Jones
