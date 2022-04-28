BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of sheriff’s deputies will travel to the nation’s capital to honor fallen Deputy Phillip Campas.

Campas made the ultimate sacrifice last summer while protecting a family whose mentally ill husband and father was threatening them with a rifle. Now, he’s being honored on a national stage.

“His name was etched into the National Law Enforcement Memorial. With that, there’s a formal ceremony,” said Sgt. Dustin Contreras of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. “This is just the beginning of the legacy that he’s gonna leave. With his name being on that monument forever, anytime anyone goes to Washington D.C. they’re going to see that.”

Deputies will land in Washington D.C. on May 12 to escort Campas’ family during a candlelight vigil. The National Peace Officers’ Memorial celebrates the lives of fallen officers around the country.

“When we go there, other agencies know exactly who we are. They know who Deputy Phil Campas was,” said Sgt. Contreras. “It’s a great honor. But we’re there to support his family, his parents, his wife, his children.”

People close to Campas say they’ll never forget his badge number, 1392. Dick Taylor is a friend of Campas’ family, who watched him grow into a local hero.

“He’s one of those iconic people that just inspired people around him to do their absolute best to do better than their best,” said Taylor. “We feel very fortunate that we had just a little small piece of experiencing some time with Phil when we knew him.”

Campas will be honored at more law enforcement ceremonies next month. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office plans to celebrate his life on May 19 at their headquarters on Norris Road. He will also be remembered at the California Peace Officers’ Memorial in Sacramento on Monday.