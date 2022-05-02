SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and several Kern County lawmakers gathered at the California Peace Officers’ Memorial in Sacramento Monday to honor fallen KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas and other of the state’s fallen officers.

Among those is attendance were the KCSO SWAT team, KCSO Honor Guard, Senator Shannon Grove Assemblymember Vince Fong and the entire Campas family.

“Our community is forever grateful for KCSO Deputy Campas’ valor and selfless service to protect others. We continue to grieve his loss,” Fong said on social media.

There will be a ceremony honoring Campas and other fallen deputies in Washington D.C. on May 12.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office plans to celebrate his life on May 19 at their headquarters on Norris Road.