Fallen firefighters Captain Figueroa, Patrick Jones honored in national memorial service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local fallen hero was honored this weekend as part of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Captain Ramon “Ray” Figueroa from Delano died along with Tulare firefighter Patrick Jones in the Porterville library fire in February 2020. Both were honored in the ceremony. The first weekend in October is designated as National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service weekend. Firefighters who lost their lives the year prior are recognized in that ceremony.

Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa (L), firefighter Patrick Jones (R) / Photo: Porterville Fire Department

Figueroa’s family was on-hand for the honor this past weekend in Maryland. The Figueroa family shared photos of the trip with 17 News.

Watch the full memorial service below: