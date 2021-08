BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — AGM Community Partners is holding a Fall Job Fair on Thursday.

Businesses will be on hand looking for people to fill part-time, full-time and internship training positions. Representatives from a variety of industries will be there, including medical, farming, oil and customer service.

The job fair is happening from 3-7 p.m. at the Four Points Sheraton, located at 5101 California Ave.