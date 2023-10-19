BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fall Bakersfield Home Show is set to come to the Kern County Fairgrounds from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22.

According to organizers, the event will showcase the latest inside and outside home improvements and trends.

The home show offers the latest home improvement and remodeling products at an “exclusive” price, according to organizers.

The home show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Adult admission to the home show is $10. children 10 and under enter for free, according to event organizers. If you bring a non-perishable food item you can get $2 off of admission.

Parking for the event is $5. For more information on pricing visit the Bakersfield Home Shows website.