BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Falcon 9 Rocket is scheduled to launch out of the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Thursday morning.

Officials say the launch is scheduled for 7:26 a.m. and the rocket will launch into low-Earth orbit from the space complex.

According to the SpaceX website, the space vehicles launched will serve as a part of a project to provide military communication, missile warning and tracking capabilities.

If the rocket is unable to launch, a backup opportunity is available Friday.