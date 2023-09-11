BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch out of the Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night.

According to officials, the rocket is scheduled to launch a batch of second-generation Starlink V2 Mini internet satellites.

The Falcon’s first stage booster is scheduled to land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship in the Pacific Ocean, organizers say.

The launch time is scheduled from 11:57 Monday night to 4:07 Tuesday morning.

The event may be visible for hundreds of miles to the unaided eye for several minutes.