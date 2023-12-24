BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Falcon 9 rocket with two German military satellites launched Sunday morning from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Officials say the vehicle left south base at 5:11 a.m. Dec. 24 at the start of an 83-minute launch window. The Falcon then headed towards the south and southeastern directions and traveled along the coast as it carried Earth-imaging spacecraft into orbit.

This launch will complete a system of three satellites that will collect high-resolution images by bouncing radar signals off the Earth’s surface, according to officials. Using radar will allow the system to gather images day or night and to see through clouds.

The launch produced a nice visual display that was visible to the unaided eye over a wide area. The vehicle’s exhaust plume emerged late in the first stage burn, and was apparently illuminated by the Sun at high altitude during the second-stage burn and produced long rays of semi-transparent white light similar in shape to the light rays on the Arizona state flag, officials say.