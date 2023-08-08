BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Falcon 9 rocket launched out of Vandenberg Space Force Base late Monday night with part of the launch visible in Bakersfield.

SpaceX said the launch successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 7. The launch put 15 Starlink satellites into orbit.

A 17 News photojournalist captured the launch on video as it ascended and made entry into low-orbit. In the video, you can see the rocket’s appear to shine bright before slowly disappearing.

Observers say the exhaust appeared to be illuminated by sunlight at high altitude during a second stage burn.

According to the Vandenberg Space Force Base website, the next launch is scheduled for the end of the month but the date and time are subject to change.