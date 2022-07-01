BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the last two years, the Fairfax School District in southeast Bakersfield has been in turmoil because of infighting, often in public, among school board members.

The district’s new superintendent is taking on that challenge with hopes of turning things around for the benefit of its students, most of whom come from poverty stricken backgrounds.

Superintendent Regina Green says she took the job at Fairfax because she says, “This is where my heart is.”

But it’s also a district with many challenges, a district that’s constantly been on the news for all the wrong reasons.

Green promises the students’ needs will come before everything else.

Green was hired as superintendent last August. One of her first challenges was bolstering student attendance.

Green says she wants to put the focus on helping students and their families.

Watch the video for more details, an interview with the superintendent and a community member’s plea.