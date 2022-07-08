BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After an emergency meeting Friday, the Fairfax School District Board of Trustees has voted to fire Superintendent Regina Green, 17 News has learned.

The abrupt dismissal comes just 11 months after Green was hired to restore order in a district torn by strife, famous for raucous board meeting and under investigation by multiple agencies.

Green said she was given 24 hours notice of Friday’s closed-doors meeting, but was told not to attend.

She went anyway.

Green told Telemundo Valle Central’s Jose Gaspar that she was not allowed to speak to the board, which met behind closed door for about two hours before taking its public 5-0 vote.

The dismissal is effective immediately.

17 News’ Christian Galeno reached out to every board member after the meeting. Board member Virginia Lawson was reached, but had no comment on the situation.

Green said she was not informed of the complaint against her and was never given an evaluation or even goals.

Assistant Superintendent Lora Brown was named interim superintendent. A regular board meeting is set for next Thursday, July 14.

Green’s dismissal is just the latest controversy involving the K-8 grade district in southeast Bakersfield.

For more than two years, board meetings frequently devolved into shouting matches. Then last year, the Kern County Grand Jury issued a scathing report, blasting trustees as “divided and dysfunctional.”

A separate audit by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools found the district had inadequate financial safeguards.

The audit raised concerns that board president Palmer Moland may have misused district property. Those questions are now part of a district attorney’s investigation into possible criminal charges.

The Fairfax School District has three elementary and one junior high school.