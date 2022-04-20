BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The clock is ticking for the Fairfax District school board to respond to a report that alleges there’s enough evidence to support possible fraud and mismanagement charges against former Board President and current board member, Palmer Moland.

Wednesday evening, Fairfax School District Trustees gathered for a special meeting. After a 30-minute closed session, the board went on to review their response to the KCSOS report, due this Friday.

“Questions from board members, questions from board members that information was used to formulate this letter,” said Fairfax Superintendent Regina Green.

In their response, the board explains how they’ve acted based on recommendations by KCSOS and make it clear that if the allegations against Moland are true, he must reimburse the district for the cost of his campaign signs. Criminal charges can also be pursued by the Kern County District Attorney.

“Everybody else voted to pay me the funds,” said Moland. “I wish someone even the [former] president with years of experience would’ve told me ‘hey this might be against the law”



The school board approved the district’s response, with trustees Moland and Virginia Lawson voting against it.

Things got heated when the discussion turned to whether to declare Moland’s seat vacant due to consecutive absences. Moland cited illness and ensuring the health of his fellow trustees as the reason for his February absence.



Trustees Lawson and Victoria Coronel lost hope that the board would reach an agreement and therefore asked that counsel and Superintendent Regina Green gather more information to determine Moland’s future. Moland has agreed to step down if it’s determined he abandoned his duties as trustee.



“I do deserve to stay on the board,” said Moland. “Sometimes mistakes are made, it’s about taking ownership and moving forward.”